Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] gain 9.56% so far this year. What now?

Chart Industries Inc. [NYSE: GTLS] traded at a high on 03/29/22, posting a 4.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $174.74. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Chart Industries, Inc. Receives Initial Brazed Aluminum Heat Exchangers and Cold Boxes Order for Venture Global’s Plaquemines Phase 2 LNG Export Terminal Project.

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has received an order for the production of six brazed aluminum heat exchanger assemblies (“BAHX”) and cold boxes for Venture Global’s 10 MTPA Plaquemines Phase 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal project.

Chart booked the equipment order of $45 million from Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR). This order is for the first six BAHX assemblies and cold boxes of the anticipated 18 BAHX assemblies and cold boxes for the full Plaquemines Phase 2 facility.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7216433 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chart Industries Inc. stands at 6.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.54%.

The market cap for GTLS stock reached $6.38 billion, with 36.38 million shares outstanding and 36.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 591.16K shares, GTLS reached a trading volume of 7216433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLS shares is $188.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Chart Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $186 to $171. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Chart Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $206, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on GTLS stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GTLS shares from 207 to 199.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chart Industries Inc. is set at 9.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

How has GTLS stock performed recently?

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, GTLS shares gained by 21.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.15 for Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.16, while it was recorded at 177.60 for the last single week of trading, and 161.96 for the last 200 days.

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.07 and a Gross Margin at +21.85. Chart Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Chart Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chart Industries Inc. go to 56.91%.

Insider trade positions for Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]

There are presently around $6,905 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,908,828, which is approximately -0.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,814,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $639.56 million in GTLS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $636.09 million in GTLS stock with ownership of nearly 44.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chart Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Chart Industries Inc. [NYSE:GTLS] by around 2,969,008 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 3,414,146 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 34,796,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,179,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTLS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 745,635 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 201,633 shares during the same period.