Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is 5.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] gained 1.31% on the last trading session, reaching $44.85 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Boston Scientific Announces Pricing Terms of Its Cash Tender Offer.

Boston Scientific Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE:BSX) today announced the pricing terms of the previously announced upsized cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for $2,852,561,000 in aggregate principal amount (the “Aggregate Maximum Principal Amount”) of the outstanding senior notes identified in the table and the related notes below (the “Securities”).

The table below summarizes certain information regarding the Securities and the Tender Offer, including the order of priority and purchase price information for the Securities.

Boston Scientific Corporation represents 1.43 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $63.18 billion with the latest information. BSX stock price has been found in the range of $44.43 to $45.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 6133409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $50.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 47.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for BSX stock

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.54 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.28, while it was recorded at 43.56 for the last single week of trading, and 43.20 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 15.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

There are presently around $57,642 million, or 93.20% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 125,391,513, which is approximately 2.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,621,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.94 billion in BSX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.38 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -8.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

410 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 73,546,153 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 79,536,775 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 1,148,974,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,302,057,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,056,487 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 9,624,848 shares during the same period.