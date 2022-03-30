BMO Capital Markets lifts IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] gained 0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $3.43 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2022 that THE Mining Investment Event of the North Welcomes Additional Keynotes, Sponsors, Companies As It Continues To Ramp Up Inaugural Event.

Platinum Sponsor – Laurentian Bank SecuritiesGold Sponsors – BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Osisko Gold Royalties, Stifel GMPSilver Sponsors – PearTree Securities, Haywood Securities, Troilus Gold Corp.Bronze Sponsors – CDPQ, Amvest Capital, Noble Capital, North Equities, Bennett Jones, Lavery.

Keynote Speakers/PanelistsPeter Marrone, Yamana Gold; Frank Holmes, U.S. Global Investors; Douglas B. Silver;Kelsey Gunderson, Laurentian Bank Securities; Egizio Bianchini, Stifel GMP;Daniella Dimitrov, IAMGOLD; Matt Gordon, Crux Investor; Michel Brutti, Clear Skies Invest;Angelina Mehta, Azimut Exploration.

IAMGOLD Corporation represents 476.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.62 billion with the latest information. IAG stock price has been found in the range of $3.222 to $3.445.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 5884010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Desjardins raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.25 to $4.40, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on IAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for IAG stock

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 17.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAMGOLD Corporation go to 3.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

There are presently around $719 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 45,322,134, which is approximately -7.659% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 41,366,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.65 million in IAG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $65.23 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -3.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 34,294,053 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 24,780,351 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 152,533,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,607,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,673,096 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,802,483 shares during the same period.