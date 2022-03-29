Wolfe Research slashes price target on The Boeing Company [BA] – find out why.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] traded at a low on 03/28/22, posting a -0.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $188.16. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Boeing Announces Senior Leadership Updates.

– Leanne Caret to retire; Ted Colbert named president and CEO, Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

– Stephanie Pope named president and CEO, Boeing Global Services .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6850336 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Boeing Company stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.04%.

The market cap for BA stock reached $111.15 billion, with 588.50 million shares outstanding and 532.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.10M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 6850336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Boeing Company [BA]?

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $260 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $224 to $272, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 7.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78.

How has BA stock performed recently?

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.73, while it was recorded at 188.65 for the last single week of trading, and 214.08 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Boeing Company [BA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

Insider trade positions for The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $60,578 million, or 54.50% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 43,906,040, which is approximately 0.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,079,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.14 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.82 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 0.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,046 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,821,835 shares. Additionally, 1,003 investors decreased positions by around 11,299,854 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 289,481,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,603,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 290 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,178,207 shares, while 179 institutional investors sold positions of 3,370,978 shares during the same period.