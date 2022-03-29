why View Inc. [VIEW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

View Inc. [NASDAQ: VIEW] traded at a low on 03/28/22, posting a -21.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.14. The company report on March 28, 2022 that View Expects to Complete Financial Restatement and Release Full Year 2021 and Q1 2022 Financial Results in May 2022.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View” or the “Company”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced that it expects to complete its financial restatement and release full year 2021 and Q1 2022 results in May 2022. This includes the Company’s restated 2019, 2020 and Q1 2021 financial statements, as well as its Q2 2021, Q3 2021, full year 2021 and Q1 2022 financial statements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6688308 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of View Inc. stands at 25.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.68%.

The market cap for VIEW stock reached $453.47 million, with 217.08 million shares outstanding and 71.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, VIEW reached a trading volume of 6688308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about View Inc. [VIEW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIEW shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIEW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for View Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for View Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on VIEW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for View Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

How has VIEW stock performed recently?

View Inc. [VIEW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, VIEW shares dropped by -11.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for View Inc. [VIEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 4.73 for the last 200 days.

View Inc. [VIEW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

View Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

Insider trade positions for View Inc. [VIEW]

There are presently around $391 million, or 88.60% of VIEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIEW stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 66,194,110, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.13% of the total institutional ownership; CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., holding 19,320,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.74 million in VIEW stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $29.55 million in VIEW stock with ownership of nearly 36.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in View Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in View Inc. [NASDAQ:VIEW] by around 35,822,359 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 8,515,437 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 98,936,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,273,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIEW stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,066,940 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 7,802,442 shares during the same period.