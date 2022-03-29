why New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.98

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] loss -0.36% or -0.04 points to close at $10.93 with a heavy trading volume of 7277937 shares.

It opened the trading session at $10.95, the shares rose to $10.95 and dropped to $10.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NYCB points out that the company has recorded -16.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.28M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 7277937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $14.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42.

Trading performance analysis for NYCB stock

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 10.91 for the last single week of trading, and 12.14 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $3,128 million, or 62.20% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,971,826, which is approximately -9.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,394,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $476.04 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $205.5 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 3.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

243 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 22,473,441 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 34,588,096 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 228,121,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,183,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,118,403 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,621,705 shares during the same period.