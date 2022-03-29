why Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.38

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.19% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.36%. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Denison Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Denison’s Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Form 40-F will be available on Denison’s website at www.denisonmines.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. View PDF version.

Denison’s Annual Information Form has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and will be available on Denison’s website at www.denisonmines.com and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Over the last 12 months, DNN stock rose by 42.20%. The one-year Denison Mines Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.87. The average equity rating for DNN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.31 billion, with 809.26 million shares outstanding and 803.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.53M shares, DNN stock reached a trading volume of 13034493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 81.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

DNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.36. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.79 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3884, while it was recorded at 1.6720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4126 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Denison Mines Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.