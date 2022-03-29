why BlackBerry Limited [BB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.29

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] gained 3.79% or 0.28 points to close at $7.67 with a heavy trading volume of 15273433 shares. The company report on March 25, 2022 that BIC: Release of BIC’s 2021 Universal Registration Document.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

It opened the trading session at $7.35, the shares rose to $7.78 and dropped to $7.295, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BB points out that the company has recorded -24.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.96M shares, BB reached to a volume of 15273433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 756.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for BB stock

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.57. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 14.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 7.55 for the last single week of trading, and 9.62 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.69 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.63.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.05. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$421,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at BlackBerry Limited [BB]

There are presently around $1,621 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 39,918,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.0 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $186.34 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -2.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 21,667,061 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 16,954,693 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 180,777,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,399,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,059,970 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,184,579 shares during the same period.