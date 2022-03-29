Wall Street Analyst Upgrade W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. What else is Wall St. saying

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] price plunged by -8.84 percent to reach at -$0.39. The company report on March 14, 2022 that W&T Offshore Announces Promotion of William J. Williford to Chief Operating Officer.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced the promotion of William J. Williford to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Tracy W. Krohn, W&T’s Chairman and CEO, stated, “William has been important contributor to W&T’s success over his 16 years at the Company. His leadership and knowledge have been immensely valuable, and we are looking forward to his continued contribution in this enhanced role.”.

A sum of 7189446 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.01M shares. W&T Offshore Inc. shares reached a high of $4.29 and dropped to a low of $3.97 until finishing in the latest session at $4.02.

The one-year WTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.09. The average equity rating for WTI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $6.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WTI shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

WTI Stock Performance Analysis:

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.05. With this latest performance, WTI shares dropped by -12.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.76 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into W&T Offshore Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.38. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $212 million, or 38.40% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,744,006, which is approximately 4.406% of the company’s market cap and around 34.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,762,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.16 million in WTI stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $12.96 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly -4.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 11,070,475 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 10,147,793 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 31,446,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,664,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,293,196 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,821,971 shares during the same period.