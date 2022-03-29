Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] jumped around 1.87 points on Monday, while shares priced at $83.60 at the close of the session, up 2.29%. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Oracle Names Awo Ablo to the Board of Directors.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced that it unanimously elected Awo Ablo to Oracle’s Board of Directors and increased the size of the Board to 15. The election is effective as of March 22, 2022.

Ms. Ablo is the Executive Director, External Relations at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (the “Institute”) and has served as Company Director for the Institute since 2019. Ms. Ablo is Vice Chair of the Board at BBC Media Action and Vice Chair at the Institute for Development Studies, University of Sussex. Previously, Ms. Ablo served as the Director, External Relations at the International HIV/AIDS Alliance and as Director of Business Development at the BBC World Service Trust. Ms. Ablo is engaged as an Advisor to Iceaddis. Ms. Ablo has served on various advisory groups and committees, including the Chatham House Global Health Working Group. She has a Masters degree from SOAS, London University’s School of Oriental and African Studies and a Bachelors degree in Philosophy and Theology from the University of Kent.

Oracle Corporation stock is now -4.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORCL Stock saw the intraday high of $83.7068 and lowest of $81.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 106.34, which means current price is +19.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.43M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 6622123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $92.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $100 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 73.09.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.60, while it was recorded at 81.95 for the last single week of trading, and 87.27 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.96.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,661.11. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $104,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.24%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $93,057 million, or 43.30% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 142,066,815, which is approximately -1.955% of the company’s market cap and around 41.91% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,247,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.75 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.61 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,038 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 43,291,601 shares. Additionally, 987 investors decreased positions by around 80,620,556 shares, while 347 investors held positions by with 1,014,679,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,138,591,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 273 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,537,546 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 5,839,491 shares during the same period.