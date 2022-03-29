UBS lifts Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] traded at a low on 03/28/22, posting a -0.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $59.56. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Truist WORD Force Build A Story Project Helps Children Develop Reading and Writing Skills.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Truist.

Are you looking for a fun, at-home activity for young readers and writers? Look no further. The Truist WORD Force Build A Story Project for families can help. You and young readers and writers (ages 5 – 7) can learn and practice literacy skills at home for a chance to win a WORD Force prize pack while supplies last.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8356252 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Truist Financial Corporation stands at 2.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.04%.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $77.42 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 8356252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $70.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $69 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on TFC stock. On November 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TFC shares from 64 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.59.

How has TFC stock performed recently?

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.52, while it was recorded at 59.27 for the last single week of trading, and 59.30 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.99. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22.

Earnings analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 1.24%.

Insider trade positions for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $58,818 million, or 74.60% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,494,076, which is approximately 0.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,681,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.75 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.83 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 2.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

779 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 28,849,006 shares. Additionally, 594 investors decreased positions by around 31,006,520 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 918,652,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 978,508,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,757,177 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,419,580 shares during the same period.