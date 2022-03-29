The Mosaic Company [MOS] moved down -4.72: Why It’s Important

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] traded at a low on 03/28/22, posting a -4.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $67.97. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Mosaic Announces January and February 2022 Revenues and Sales Volumes.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its combined January and February 2022 sales volumes and revenue by business unit.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9141609 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Mosaic Company stands at 5.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.41%.

The market cap for MOS stock reached $24.06 billion, with 373.60 million shares outstanding and 365.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.42M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 9141609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $63.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on MOS stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MOS shares from 37 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MOS stock performed recently?

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 37.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.60 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.82, while it was recorded at 68.30 for the last single week of trading, and 39.05 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.79. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $21,081 million, or 87.30% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,707,783, which is approximately 9.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,680,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.58 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -4.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 44,090,192 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 20,298,338 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 245,758,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,147,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,502,130 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,683,507 shares during the same period.