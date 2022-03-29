TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc [TCBP] Stock trading around $1.53 per share: What’s Next?

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [NASDAQ: TCBP] price surged by 27.50 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on March 23, 2022 that TC BioPharm Receives MHRA and Research Ethics Committee Approvals to Initiate Phase 2B/3 Clinical Trials for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Trial enrollment expected to begin during the first half of 2022.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC (“TC Biopharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications, announced that it has received MHRA and Research Ethics Committee approvals to initiate gamma-delta T cell therapy clinical trials of OmnImmune® for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

A sum of 6406272 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.48M shares. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares reached a high of $1.80 and dropped to a low of $1.28 until finishing in the latest session at $1.53.

TCBP Stock Performance Analysis:

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.99.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.3100 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into TC Biopharm [Holdings] Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc [TCBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -349.03. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -275.84.