Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Is Currently -1.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] plunged by -$0.41 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $23.35 during the day while it closed the day at $23.03. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Empowered Women Empower Women.

First Women of Regions Symposium held during Women’s History Month.

Regions Financial Corporation stock has also gained 1.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RF stock has inclined by 5.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.84% and gained 5.64% year-on date.

The market cap for RF stock reached $21.09 billion, with 950.00 million shares outstanding and 932.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.51M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 5918759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $26.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.05.

RF stock trade performance evaluation

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.44, while it was recorded at 23.10 for the last single week of trading, and 21.96 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.19. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to 25.10%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,354 million, or 78.50% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,998,474, which is approximately 0.352% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,711,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.55 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -0.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 48,528,846 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 47,592,779 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 613,986,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 710,108,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,994,621 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,425,621 shares during the same period.