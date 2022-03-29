Plantronics Inc. [POLY] Is Currently 52.63 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Plantronics Inc. [NYSE: POLY] jumped around 13.79 points on Monday, while shares priced at $39.99 at the close of the session, up 52.63%. The company report on March 28, 2022 that HP Inc. to Acquire Poly.

Combination accelerates HP’s growth strategy and creates leading portfolio of hybrid work solutions.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Poly (NYSE: POLY), a leading global provider of workplace collaboration solutions, in an all-cash transaction for $40 per share, implying a total enterprise value of $3.3 billion, inclusive of Poly’s net debt.

Plantronics Inc. stock is now 36.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. POLY Stock saw the intraday high of $39.99 and lowest of $38.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.40, which means current price is +71.78% from all time high which was touched on 03/28/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 299.80K shares, POLY reached a trading volume of 28608660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plantronics Inc. [POLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POLY shares is $36.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plantronics Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for POLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 159.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50.

How has POLY stock performed recently?

Plantronics Inc. [POLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.47. With this latest performance, POLY shares gained by 44.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.21 for Plantronics Inc. [POLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.59, while it was recorded at 29.68 for the last single week of trading, and 29.73 for the last 200 days.

Plantronics Inc. [POLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plantronics Inc. [POLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.75 and a Gross Margin at +45.05. Plantronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.31.

Return on Total Capital for POLY is now 4.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.79. Additionally, POLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plantronics Inc. [POLY] managed to generate an average of -$6,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Plantronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Plantronics Inc. [POLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plantronics Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Plantronics Inc. [POLY]

There are presently around $1,143 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POLY stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 7,046,692, which is approximately 3.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,691,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.32 million in POLY stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $165.98 million in POLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plantronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Plantronics Inc. [NYSE:POLY] by around 3,134,996 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 2,438,894 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 38,038,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,612,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POLY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 914,873 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,068,831 shares during the same period.