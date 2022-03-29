Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] moved down -10.29: Why It’s Important

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] closed the trading session at $0.21 on 03/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1986, while the highest price level was $0.245. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Closes US$8,000,000 Registered Direct Offering.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced that it has closed on the previously announced registered direct offering with a single strategic consumer-focused institutional investor for the purchase and sale of (i) 18,500,000 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) and (ii) 6,500,000 pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), with each Pre-Funded Warrant exercisable for one Common Share. The Common Shares and the Pre-Funded Warrants were sold together with Series A Warrants (the “Series A Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 25,000,000 Common Shares and Series B Warrants (the “Series B Warrants” and collectively with the Series A Warrants, the “Common Warrants”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 25,000,000 Common Shares. Each Common Share and the accompanying Common Warrants were sold together at a combined offering price of US$0.32, and each Pre-funded Warrant and accompanying Common Warrants were sold together at a combined offering price of US$0.32, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$8.0 million before deducting fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Pre-Funded Warrants are funded in full at closing except for a nominal exercise price of US$0.0001 and are exercisable commencing on the Closing Date, and will terminate when such Pre-Funded Warrant is exercised in full. The Series A Warrants have an exercise price of US$0.32 per share and are exercisable six months after the closing date, and will expire five and one half years from the date of issuance. The Series B Warrants have an exercise price of US$0.32 per share and are exercisable six months after the closing date, and expire 18 months from the date of issuance (collectively the “Offering”).

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.78 percent and weekly performance of -20.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -35.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, NEPT reached to a volume of 16428902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NEPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

NEPT stock trade performance evaluation

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.48. With this latest performance, NEPT shares dropped by -35.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.24 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3159, while it was recorded at 0.2551 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5764 for the last 200 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -268.76 and a Gross Margin at -122.74. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -357.08.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -73.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -108.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.41. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] managed to generate an average of -$1,316,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 14.44% of NEPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,055,521, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.03% of the total institutional ownership; PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,526,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in NEPT stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $0.29 million in NEPT stock with ownership of nearly 9.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:NEPT] by around 1,610,291 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 4,121,098 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 11,374,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,106,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEPT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,141,414 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 302,324 shares during the same period.