Market cap of Huntsman Corporation [HUN] reaches 9.14B – now what?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.31% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.19%. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Huntsman Doubles Size of Share Repurchase Authorization to $2 Billion, Targets $1 Billion of Repurchases in 2022.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that the company’s newly elected board of directors has authorized a doubling of its existing share repurchase program from $1 billion to $2 billion.

As of December 31st, 2021, the Company had already repurchased $102 million of shares under the original program. The additional $1 billion of authorized repurchases, or $1.9 billion in the aggregate, reflects approximately 25% of Huntsman’s market capitalization as of March 25, 2022. Huntsman had $2.5 billion in liquidity and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 0.4x at the end 2021.

Over the last 12 months, HUN stock rose by 32.11%. The one-year Huntsman Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.13. The average equity rating for HUN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.14 billion, with 216.20 million shares outstanding and 193.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, HUN stock reached a trading volume of 5462818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntsman Corporation [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $46.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $45 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $50, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on HUN stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HUN shares from 41 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

HUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.91, while it was recorded at 38.76 for the last single week of trading, and 31.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntsman Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.00. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.54.

Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

HUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 9.53%.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,664 million, or 87.00% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,185,573, which is approximately -3.681% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; STARBOARD VALUE LP, holding 18,026,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $648.58 million in HUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $454.25 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 24,573,731 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 25,823,033 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 134,820,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,217,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,318,264 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,803,111 shares during the same period.