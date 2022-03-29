Market cap of DatChat Inc. [DATS] reaches 55.69M – now what?

DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ: DATS] surged by $1.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.23 during the day while it closed the day at $2.68. The company report on March 28, 2022 that DatChat To Launch Metaverse Advertising and NFT Monetization Platform.

DatChat Opens Pre-Sale Registration of its 5,000 VenVūū Dynamic Content NFTs.

DatChat, Inc. (“DatChat” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DATS), a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screen capture protection, today announced it will launch the VenVūū metaverse advertising and NFT monetization platform. DatChat also opened pre-sale registration for its new VenVūū Dynamic Content NFT on the VenVūū.io website.

DatChat Inc. stock has also gained 60.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DATS stock has declined by -21.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.76% and lost -11.55% year-on date.

The market cap for DATS stock reached $55.69 million, with 15.33 million shares outstanding and 14.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, DATS reached a trading volume of 188785224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DatChat Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

DATS stock trade performance evaluation

DatChat Inc. [DATS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.48. With this latest performance, DATS shares gained by 35.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.76% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.58 for DatChat Inc. [DATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1000, while it was recorded at 1.9300 for the last single week of trading.

DatChat Inc. [DATS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for DATS is now -331.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -717.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -807.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -201.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DatChat Inc. [DATS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.24. Additionally, DATS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DatChat Inc. [DATS] managed to generate an average of -$163,245 per employee.DatChat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 93.10 and a Current Ratio set at 93.10.

DatChat Inc. [DATS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.60% of DATS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DATS stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 89,272, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.53% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in DATS stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.14 million in DATS stock with ownership of nearly 184.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ:DATS] by around 315,475 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 105,276 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 73,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DATS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 272,768 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 104,496 shares during the same period.