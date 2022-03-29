Market cap of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] reaches 26.74M – now what?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELZ] price surged by 30.46 percent to reach at $1.06. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Creative Medical Technology Announces Positive Top-Line Results for StemSpine® Pilot Study.

–Two-Year Follow-Up Results Confirm Significant Efficacy and No Serious Adverse Effects in Patients Using StemSpine® Procedure for Treating Chronic Lower Back Pain –.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (“Creative Medical Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced positive two-year follow-up data for the Company’s StemSpine® pilot study, showing significant efficacy of the StemSpine® procedure for treating chronic lower back pain without any serious adverse effects reported.

A sum of 43315955 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.78M shares. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.145 and dropped to a low of $3.80 until finishing in the latest session at $4.54.

The one-year CELZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.6.

Guru’s Opinion on Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 713.08.

CELZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 167.06. With this latest performance, CELZ shares gained by 144.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.46 for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 3.21 for the last single week of trading, and 7.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -677.71 and a Gross Margin at +28.64. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22082.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 15.10% of CELZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELZ stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 80,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.33% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 62,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in CELZ stocks shares; and AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.21 million in CELZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELZ] by around 260,266 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 25,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 25,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELZ stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,266 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 25,000 shares during the same period.