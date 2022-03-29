Market cap of Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] reaches 1.93B – now what?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.99 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Bakkt to Participate in Barclays Crypto and Blockchain Summit.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), a trusted digital asset platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, send and spend a range of digital assets, announced today it will participate in the Barclays Crypto and Blockchain Summit on March 29 – 30th, 2022. Management will attend the conference, which will include a fireside chat with Gavin Michael, Chief Executive Officer, on March 30th at 8:40AM ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bakkt.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available after the event.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock is now -17.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BKKT Stock saw the intraday high of $7.63 and lowest of $6.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.80, which means current price is +111.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.28M shares, BKKT reached a trading volume of 8758576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has BKKT stock performed recently?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.93. With this latest performance, BKKT shares gained by 20.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 7.07 for the last single week of trading, and 10.82 for the last 200 days.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] shares currently have an operating margin of -543.04 and a Gross Margin at -543.04. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -740.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.29.

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]

There are presently around $126 million, or 33.60% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,488,609, which is approximately -0.138% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,290,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.02 million in BKKT stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $8.74 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 12,038,178 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 7,244,678 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,246,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,036,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,242,009 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,642,418 shares during the same period.