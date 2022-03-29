Market cap of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] reaches 785.13M – now what?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AMLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -35.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -27.95%. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Posting of Briefing Documents for FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on AMX0035.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted briefing documents for the March 30, 2022 Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee (PCNSDAC) meeting to review the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate [PB] and taurursodiol [TURSO; also known as ursodoxicoltaurine]) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The briefing materials and webcast information can be accessed here. The Company is not responsible for the content of, nor the statements made in, the briefing materials that were prepared by the FDA.

The one-year Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.53.

The market cap for the stock reached $785.13 million, with 49.04 million shares outstanding and 39.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 508.25K shares, AMLX stock reached a trading volume of 15189943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1308.55.

AMLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.95.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.27, while it was recorded at 20.71 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6000.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6504.62.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.