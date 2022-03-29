Market Analysts see Volta Inc. [VLTA] falling to $5. Time to buy?

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] traded at a low on 03/28/22, posting a -18.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.37. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Volta Inc. Announces Leadership Transition.

Founder and CEO Scott Mercer to Step Down Following Transition Period.

Independent Directors Kathy Savitt and Vince Cubbage Named Co-Chairs of the Board.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15854057 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Volta Inc. stands at 9.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.75%.

The market cap for VLTA stock reached $575.66 million, with 161.91 million shares outstanding and 105.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, VLTA reached a trading volume of 15854057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Volta Inc. [VLTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLTA shares is $12.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $10 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on VLTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

How has VLTA stock performed recently?

Volta Inc. [VLTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.20. With this latest performance, VLTA shares dropped by -16.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.06 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.60, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 8.19 for the last 200 days.

Volta Inc. [VLTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Volta Inc. [VLTA]

There are presently around $90 million, or 17.80% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA with ownership of 5,823,045, which is approximately 412.997% of the company’s market cap and around 15.30% of the total institutional ownership; HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, holding 3,729,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.57 million in VLTA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.72 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly 153.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 17,007,284 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 11,584,176 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,767,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,823,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,925,330 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 6,519,255 shares during the same period.