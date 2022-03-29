Market Analysts see The Kroger Co. [KR] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $57.00 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Kroger and NVIDIA to Reinvent the Shopping Experience Through State-of-the-Art, AI-Enabled Applications and Services.

Strategic Collaboration to Advance Key Kroger Freshness Initiatives From Farm to Plate.

The Kroger Co. stock is now 25.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KR Stock saw the intraday high of $57.45 and lowest of $56.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.58, which means current price is +33.49% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.95M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 5878775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kroger Co. [KR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $51.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $47 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $50, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on KR stock. On January 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KR shares from 47 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has KR stock performed recently?

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 22.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.83 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.62, while it was recorded at 56.75 for the last single week of trading, and 43.95 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.52 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 5.53%.

Insider trade positions for The Kroger Co. [KR]

There are presently around $33,835 million, or 82.60% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,978,401, which is approximately 17.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,121,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.17 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $3.5 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -0.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 474 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 37,899,747 shares. Additionally, 462 investors decreased positions by around 49,153,903 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 506,534,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 593,588,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,359,832 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,743,799 shares during the same period.