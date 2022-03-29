Market Analysts see Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gaining to $77. Time to buy?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] gained 2.18% or 1.82 points to close at $85.20 with a heavy trading volume of 22382823 shares. The company report on March 22, 2022 that ExxonMobil Lead Director Ken Frazier to Retire; Jay Hooley to Become Lead Director.

The board of directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation said today that lead independent director Kenneth C. Frazier has announced his intention not to stand for re-election to the board at the annual meeting of shareholders on May 25.

Joseph (Jay) L. Hooley, former chairman and CEO of State Street Corp. and ExxonMobil director since 2020, has been selected by the independent directors to serve as lead director, effective after the annual meeting.

It opened the trading session at $82.92, the shares rose to $85.49 and dropped to $82.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XOM points out that the company has recorded 47.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 32.79M shares, XOM reached to a volume of 22382823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $87.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $90, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on XOM stock. On January 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for XOM shares from 50 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for XOM stock

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.30. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 12.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.31 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.87, while it was recorded at 83.15 for the last single week of trading, and 65.09 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.91 and a Gross Margin at +24.10. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 12.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $197,257 million, or 54.90% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 355,607,673, which is approximately 0.74% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 262,259,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.34 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $21.57 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.448% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,481 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 121,152,632 shares. Additionally, 1,318 investors decreased positions by around 61,323,249 shares, while 268 investors held positions by with 2,132,743,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,315,219,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 350 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,746,624 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 8,981,432 shares during the same period.