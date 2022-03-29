Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Is Currently 0.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] closed the trading session at $213.78 on 03/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $207.42, while the highest price level was $213.90. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Lowe’s Canada launches its campaign supporting Children’s Miracle Network and Opération Enfant Soleil.

Lowe’s, RONA, and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores and participating RONA dealer stores will raise funds in April to support hospitals caring for sick children.

This year, the campaign ambassador is Jessy Intine, Assistant Store Manager at Lowe’s Grandview, in Vancouver.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.29 percent and weekly performance of -6.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 6483475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $278.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 290 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 7.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 23.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.05 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 227.03, while it was recorded at 219.05 for the last single week of trading, and 220.37 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 14.45%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $107,886 million, or 77.70% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,697,261, which is approximately -2.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,706,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.98 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.6 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly 0.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,100 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 23,273,419 shares. Additionally, 1,057 investors decreased positions by around 31,348,979 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 450,035,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 504,657,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 357 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,247,272 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,039,219 shares during the same period.