JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is -11.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] closed the trading session at $140.87 on 03/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $137.895, while the highest price level was $140.97. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Techstars and J.P. Morgan Partner to Invest in Diverse Entrepreneurs.

An $80 million investment powered by J.P. Morgan will support more than 400 companies through 37+ programs in 9 cities to create opportunities for wealth creation, often constrained by institutional, structural, and systemic barriers.

Open to founders of all backgrounds, this program has been designed to provide equitable access to funding and support for entrepreneurs who are Black, Hispanic and Latino, Indigenous American and Pacific Islander.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.04 percent and weekly performance of 0.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.46M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 10616026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $171.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 4.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 534.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.17.

JPM stock trade performance evaluation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.72, while it was recorded at 141.18 for the last single week of trading, and 156.34 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 7.21%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $295,964 million, or 71.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 260,062,354, which is approximately -0.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 192,249,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.28 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.11 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 1.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

2,011 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 61,987,123 shares. Additionally, 1,277 investors decreased positions by around 67,984,586 shares, while 339 investors held positions by with 1,955,457,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,085,429,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 394 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,623,035 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 3,136,138 shares during the same period.