ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] is -8.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE: IBN] traded at a low on 03/25/22, posting a -0.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.19. The company report on July 30, 2021 that ICICI Bank Limited Files Annual Report in Form 20-F.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) filed its annual report in Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021 (FY2021) on July 30, 2021, as required by United States securities regulations. The Form 20-F annual report includes the Bank’s consolidated financial statements under Indian GAAP and a reconciliation of consolidated profit after tax and net worth under Indian GAAP to net income and stockholders’ equity under U.S. GAAP, approved by the Audit Committee of the Board.

Copies of the Form 20-F are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website www.sec.gov or via a direct link to the SEC website at “About Us/Investor Relations/SEC Filings” page of ICICI Bank’s website:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14302837 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ICICI Bank Limited stands at 2.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.37%.

The market cap for IBN stock reached $63.95 billion, with 3.47 billion shares outstanding and 3.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.27M shares, IBN reached a trading volume of 14302837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $27.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.30.

How has IBN stock performed recently?

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, IBN shares dropped by -5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.83, while it was recorded at 18.44 for the last single week of trading, and 19.34 for the last 200 days.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.94. ICICI Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Total Capital for IBN is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.69. Additionally, IBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] managed to generate an average of $1,861,703 per employee.

Insider trade positions for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]

There are presently around $12,041 million, or 19.90% of IBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 56,751,601, which is approximately -3.704% of the company’s market cap and around 62.40% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 45,692,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $831.15 million in IBN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $652.62 million in IBN stock with ownership of nearly -3.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ICICI Bank Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE:IBN] by around 83,714,642 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 123,300,429 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 454,962,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 661,977,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBN stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,071,192 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 59,110,723 shares during the same period.