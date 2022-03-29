Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] Revenue clocked in at $6.50 million, down -30.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: GROM] price surged by 16.67 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Grom Social Enterprises and Curiosity Ink Media Engage Services of Brand and Design Expert Richard Manville to Lead Design for Santa.com.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) and its recently-acquired Curiosity Ink Media, have engaged the services of veteran brand builder and design expert Richard Manville’s Richard Manville Studio, to guide design for the company’s holiday entertainment and shopping hub, Santa.com. The engagement with Manville was announced today by Darren Marks, Chairman & CEO, Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. and Jared Wolfson, CEO of Curiosity Ink Media.

Manville has held leadership positions for companies such as Mattel, Time Warner and Turner Broadcasting.

A sum of 8000376 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.35M shares. Grom Social Enterprises Inc. shares reached a high of $1.28 and dropped to a low of $1.05 until finishing in the latest session at $1.26.

The one-year GROM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.8.

Guru’s Opinion on Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

GROM Stock Performance Analysis:

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, GROM shares gained by 16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.24 for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3259, while it was recorded at 1.1400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5938 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grom Social Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.23 and a Gross Margin at +38.27. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.24.

Return on Total Capital for GROM is now -20.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.13. Additionally, GROM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] managed to generate an average of -$12,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.60% of GROM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROM stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 311,423, which is approximately 370.812% of the company’s market cap and around 22.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 169,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in GROM stocks shares; and MONOGRAPH WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $56000.0 in GROM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:GROM] by around 506,256 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 156,022 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 44,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,956 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,686 shares during the same period.