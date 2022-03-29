Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Stock trading around $30.18 per share: What’s Next?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] loss -1.05% or -0.32 points to close at $30.18 with a heavy trading volume of 5783738 shares. The company report on March 24, 2022 that FOOT LOCKER, INC. ANNOUNCES AMBITION TO ACHIEVE NET ZERO GREENHOUSE GAS (GHG) EMISSIONS BY 2050 OR SOONER.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced its ambition to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 or sooner, in alignment with climate scientists’ recommendations to transition toward a net zero state and avoid the worst impacts of climate change. This announcement marks an important milestone in the Company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) journey. As the Company looks to fiscal 2022 and beyond, it is committed to building on this progress and strengthening its vision for a more sustainable world.

Answering the call to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C, as well as feedback from stakeholders, the Company commits to setting a science-based target in line with the criteria established by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). The Company will report its progress against certain metrics regarding its GHG emissions annually in its Impact Report, which is available at investors.footlocker-inc.com/impactreport, and is aligned with the reporting disclosure guidance of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) industry standards and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. The Company expects to publish its next Impact Report in fall 2022.

It opened the trading session at $29.88, the shares rose to $30.245 and dropped to $28.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FL points out that the company has recorded -38.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, FL reached to a volume of 5783738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $35.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $35, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on FL stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FL shares from 58 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for FL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.71 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.86, while it was recorded at 30.76 for the last single week of trading, and 48.29 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.18. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.77.

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 35.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

There are presently around $2,753 million, or 92.80% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,750,317, which is approximately -0.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,309,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $341.33 million in FL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $260.01 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly 25.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 7,505,855 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 12,782,595 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 70,917,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,206,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,921,532 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,084,421 shares during the same period.