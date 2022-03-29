Exelon Corporation [EXC] Stock trading around $46.02 per share: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $46.02 on 03/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.32, while the highest price level was $46.03. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Exelon STEM Leadership Academy Opens Applications for 2022 Session, Announces Return to In-Person Learning.

Free, week-long STEM education experience empowers young women in 10th and 11th grade to be leaders in the fight against climate change.

The Exelon Foundation, in collaboration with Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), announced the return this summer of in-person learning for the fifth annual Exelon Foundation STEM Leadership Academy, which was launched in 2018 to encourage young women to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Sessions will take place in Philadelphia (July 10-15), the Washington, D.C./Baltimore area (July 17-22) and Chicago (July 31-Aug. 5). Applications for this year’s STEM Leadership Academy are open until April 11, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.73 percent and weekly performance of 5.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.79M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 9262976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $47.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $44, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Perform rating on EXC stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 62 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.91 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.44, while it was recorded at 44.67 for the last single week of trading, and 37.54 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

There are presently around $36,264 million, or 82.30% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,497,206, which is approximately 2.906% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 77,636,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.53 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.43 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -5.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

574 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 45,188,445 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 43,561,517 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 708,093,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 796,843,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 211 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,009,770 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,121,824 shares during the same period.