eBay Inc. [EBAY] Revenue clocked in at $10.42 billion, down -11.61% YTD: What’s Next?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.37% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.25%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that eBay Hosts Investor Day, Outlines Long-Term Strategy to Build eBay for the Future.

Today, eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, hosted its first investor day under Chief Executive Officer Jamie Iannone. The event featured presentations from global leaders across the business who shared details on eBay’s long-term growth strategy and previewed new features and products that will accelerate eBay’s tech-led reimagination.

“Over the past two years, we have fundamentally changed the trajectory of our marketplace. We have demonstrated we can improve customer satisfaction, accelerate our growth, help sellers thrive and attract and retain enthusiast buyers,” said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer at eBay. “We are building an eBay for the future by doubling down on what we do best – connecting sellers and buyers of non-new in season products. We see incredibly compelling growth potential in this market and believe it is our opportunity to win by sharpening our focus and continuing to create value through a tech-led reimagination of eBay. We have the right team and vision to deliver on our goals and continue returning value to our shareholders.”.

Over the last 12 months, EBAY stock dropped by -1.79%. The one-year eBay Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.6. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.42 billion, with 607.00 million shares outstanding and 562.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.32M shares, EBAY stock reached a trading volume of 7151649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $66.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $80 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $73, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on EBAY stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 65 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.93, while it was recorded at 56.96 for the last single week of trading, and 67.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

EBAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 11.65%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,209 million, or 93.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,694,614, which is approximately -3.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,596,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.92 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -20.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

504 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 33,262,148 shares. Additionally, 520 investors decreased positions by around 68,967,925 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 423,883,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,113,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,738,577 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 11,869,929 shares during the same period.