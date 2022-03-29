Daiwa Securities lifts TAL Education Group [TAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] slipped around -0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.06 at the close of the session, down -7.83%. The company report on March 18, 2022 that PetroTal Announces Grant of Performance Share Units.

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – March 18, 2022) – PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) and (OTCQX: PTALF) (“PetroTal” or the “Company”) announces the annual grant of performance share units (“PSUs”) to employees and officers of the Company.

TAL Education Group stock is now -22.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TAL Stock saw the intraday high of $3.26 and lowest of $2.995 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.00, which means current price is +91.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.07M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 9967617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TAL Education Group [TAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $29.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $3.50 to $4.40. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. On August 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TAL shares from 21.50 to 5.40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.89.

How has TAL stock performed recently?

TAL Education Group [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.62. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.08 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 6.92 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.43. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.58.

Return on Total Capital for TAL is now -5.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, TAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAL Education Group [TAL] managed to generate an average of -$3,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for TAL Education Group [TAL]

There are presently around $885 million, or 66.20% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 31,119,846, which is approximately 28.209% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,955,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.0 million in TAL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $49.94 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 91,204,641 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 72,801,961 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 125,049,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,056,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,499,801 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 19,363,176 shares during the same period.