Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Stock trading around $201.41 per share: What’s Next?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.87% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.91%. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Tokens.com Partners with Forever 21 for Metaverse Storefront.

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to share that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has signed a lease agreement for its Metaverse based property with Forever 21. In addition, Metaverse Group will collaborate with Forever 21 to design and build NFT wearables and an immersive storefront.

Forever 21 will open the doors to its Metaverse storefront in Decentraland’s Fashion District during Metaverse Fashion Week, which takes place from March 24th to March 27th. The dynamic storefront will feature avatars that will act as Forever 21 sales team members, ambient sounds and custom fixtures throughout. The shop will launch with ten Forever 21 NFT fashion items, inspired by pieces that are available in Forever 21’s physical stores and on forever21.com.

The one-year Coinbase Global Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.29. The average equity rating for COIN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.03 billion, with 214.14 million shares outstanding and 167.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, COIN stock reached a trading volume of 6582599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $311.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $444 to $377. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $420 to $360, while Needham kept a Buy rating on COIN stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COIN shares from 345 to 296.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 13.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

COIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, COIN shares gained by 13.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.28% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.10 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.93, while it was recorded at 189.50 for the last single week of trading, and 244.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coinbase Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.83. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.83.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,132 million, or 47.80% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,864,390, which is approximately 10418.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,764,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in COIN stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.1 billion in COIN stock with ownership of nearly -22.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 579 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 37,271,170 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 9,932,133 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 37,857,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,061,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 315 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,061,128 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,436,887 shares during the same period.