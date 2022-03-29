Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Stock trading around $47.69 per share: What’s Next?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.07% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.83%. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Citizens Rolls Out Overdraft-Free Checking Accounts.

Bank Becomes One of Five Financial Institutions to Have Two Accounts Nationally Certified As Meeting Bank On Account Standards.

Citizens today announced a new, overdraft-free checking account designed to increase banking access for underbanked and underserved communities. Citizens EverValue Checking offers protection from overdraft so that consumers don’t have to worry about overspending their account.

Over the last 12 months, CFG stock rose by 9.96%. The one-year Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.49. The average equity rating for CFG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.11 billion, with 424.69 million shares outstanding and 420.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, CFG stock reached a trading volume of 5766399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $60.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $65, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.58.

CFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -9.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.35, while it was recorded at 48.62 for the last single week of trading, and 47.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citizens Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

CFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,977 million, or 98.20% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,015,558, which is approximately -1.297% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,372,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.42 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 26.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 39,356,926 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 31,710,289 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 339,144,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,211,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,090,378 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,150,214 shares during the same period.