Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell -20.07% so far this year. What now?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] gained 0.84% or 0.02 points to close at $2.39 with a heavy trading volume of 7175953 shares. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Bionano Genomics Announces Speaker Lineup for 2022 China Symposium.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of NxClinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced the final speaker lineup for its 2022 China Symposium. The Symposium will be held March 26, 2022, and features 9 presentations from leading researchers in China as well as opening messages from Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, and Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, Bionano’s chief medical officer.

Presentations at the China Symposium will highlight the latest research on OGM in a variety of applications spanning key clinical areas: constitutional disease, hematological disorders, and solid tumors. Researchers will share findings related to human fertility, prenatal genetics, ovarian cancer, and acute myelogenous leukemia, among other topics. The China Symposium follows the four-day Symposium 2022 hosted for North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa in January. Dr. Chaubey’s presentation from Bionano will share highlights of that event for attendees in China. All the presentations except for those from Bionano leadership will be hosted in Mandarin.

It opened the trading session at $2.38, the shares rose to $2.49 and dropped to $2.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BNGO points out that the company has recorded -56.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.41M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 7175953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for BNGO stock

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 13.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.50 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.12, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $180 million, or 27.00% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,660,129, which is approximately 2.752% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,825,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.14 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.06 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly -4.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 10,896,072 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 7,250,607 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 57,922,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,069,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,266,938 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,319,307 shares during the same period.