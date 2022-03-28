Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] Is Currently -1.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] loss -1.97% on the last trading session, reaching $0.33 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Zomedica Corporation Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Results.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today reported consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. Amounts, unless specified otherwise, are expressed in U.S. dollars and presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).

Larry Heaton, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “2021 was a transformational year for Zomedica as we began commercialization of our TRUFORMA® diagnostics line, acquired Pulse Veterinarian Technologies LLC, trained our existing field sales force to sell the ProPulse line of therapeutic shock wave therapy devices, and launched the technology into the small animal market. We are pleased with our progress to date and are excited to continue building on this traction and growth trajectory”.

Zomedica Corp. represents 980.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $333.90 million with the latest information. ZOM stock price has been found in the range of $0.32 to $0.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.23M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 10827579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 81.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for ZOM stock

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3251, while it was recorded at 0.3435 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4889 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -517.14 and a Gross Margin at +46.32. Zomedica Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.61.

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 45.50 and a Current Ratio set at 46.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

There are presently around $42 million, or 16.30% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,635,682, which is approximately 0.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 28,730,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.6 million in ZOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.25 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly -29.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 13,639,266 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 8,493,294 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 103,335,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,467,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,904,510 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,362,208 shares during the same period.