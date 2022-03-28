Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] moved up 0.35: Why It’s Important

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] traded at a high on 03/25/22, posting a 0.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.67. The company report on February 24, 2022 that IR.INC & VID Conferences Announce THE Mining Investment Event of the North – Canada’s First Tier I Mining Conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11243147 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yamana Gold Inc. stands at 3.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.10%.

The market cap for AUY stock reached $5.40 billion, with 961.16 million shares outstanding and 956.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.72M shares, AUY reached a trading volume of 11243147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $6.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has AUY stock performed recently?

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.43 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.77, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

There are presently around $2,595 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 101,744,830, which is approximately -6.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,744,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.32 million in AUY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $155.29 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 0.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 77,655,685 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 52,045,429 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 327,912,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,613,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,885,887 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 12,507,404 shares during the same period.