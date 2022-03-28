Wolfe Research slashes price target on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] – find out why.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $33.34 during the day while it closed the day at $33.00. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Cleveland-Cliffs to Fully Redeem its 9.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2025.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it has instructed the trustee to provide notice of redemption for the entirety of its remaining $607 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 9.875% Senior Secured Notes due October 2025. Pursuant to the terms of the Notes and the Indenture governing the Notes, the Company expects the total payment to holders of the Notes including the redemption premium to be approximately $677 million, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the redemption date, which is expected to be on April 20, 2022. The Notes will be redeemed with available liquidity. The cash interest associated with these notes is approximately $60 million per year.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “With expectations for our free cash flow generation continuing to rise, our top priority for the use of this cash remains the reduction in debt. This redemption is an important accomplishment for our deleveraging goals, removing our highest-coupon and nearest dated major debt tranche that was issued during the peak of pandemic uncertainty. We will have significantly lower interest expenses as a result.”.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock has also gained 20.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLF stock has inclined by 62.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 60.98% and gained 51.58% year-on date.

The market cap for CLF stock reached $17.13 billion, with 501.00 million shares outstanding and 454.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.64M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 22634615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $29.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CLF stock trade performance evaluation

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.13. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 70.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.53 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.02, while it was recorded at 30.38 for the last single week of trading, and 22.12 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +21.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,812 million, or 57.20% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,230,723, which is approximately 0.814% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,770,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $799.48 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -33.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 36,744,241 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 44,279,532 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 216,317,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,341,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,097,841 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 11,390,621 shares during the same period.