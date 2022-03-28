why Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.83

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] traded at a high on 03/25/22, posting a 2.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $52.56. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Wells Fargo Statement on PAVE Task Force Action Plan.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) today issued the following statement regarding the Interagency Task Force on Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE) Action Plan issued Wednesday.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19120836 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wells Fargo & Company stands at 2.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.24%.

The market cap for WFC stock reached $195.14 billion, with 3.93 billion shares outstanding and 3.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.38M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 19120836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $62.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $50 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $62, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 124.33.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.04 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.69, while it was recorded at 51.91 for the last single week of trading, and 49.27 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.97. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

There are presently around $149,142 million, or 75.20% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 325,460,566, which is approximately -2.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 281,093,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.77 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $9.59 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly -2.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

980 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 114,487,913 shares. Additionally, 918 investors decreased positions by around 187,165,691 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 2,535,907,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,837,561,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 284 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,088,940 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 10,976,634 shares during the same period.