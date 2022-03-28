why Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $210.30

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.29%. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Bellwether Community Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

Bellwether Community Credit Union, a not-for-profit, New Hampshire-based credit union serving approximately 30,000 members, recently announced its partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to offer AI-powered personal loans to consumers residing or working in New Hampshire and Essex and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts.

Over the last 12 months, UPST stock dropped by -27.41%. The one-year Upstart Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.66. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.70 billion, with 82.67 million shares outstanding and 72.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.38M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 13355024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $210.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 15.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPST in the course of the last twelve months was 60.65.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.29. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -21.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.95, while it was recorded at 118.19 for the last single week of trading, and 185.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

UPST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,813 million, or 45.70% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 9,690,630, which is approximately 127.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,981,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.93 million in UPST stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $415.08 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -67.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 15,460,324 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 18,089,614 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 12,833,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,383,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,947,267 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 7,634,802 shares during the same period.