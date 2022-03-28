why Ford Motor Company [F] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.05

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] price plunged by -2.14 percent to reach at -$0.36. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Kiersten Robinson Selected for Ford Blue Operating Position; Jennifer Waldo, Christopher Smith Join as New Ford Leaders.

Robinson, Ford’s top HR executive, tapped for key global role leading Ford Blue’s Family Vehicles division, as well as the company’s businesses in Mexico and Canada.

Waldo joining from Apple as chief people and employee experiences officer to foster high-performance culture, scale talent and organizational capability in technology, innovation.

A sum of 61737499 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 103.56M shares. Ford Motor Company shares reached a high of $16.78 and dropped to a low of $16.34 until finishing in the latest session at $16.47.

The one-year F stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.76. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $21.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $21 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $23, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on F stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 19 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 7.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.38, while it was recorded at 16.71 for the last single week of trading, and 16.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 74.15%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,751 million, or 54.80% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 298,630,831, which is approximately 0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 270,177,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.45 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.76 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 2.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,027 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 196,570,470 shares. Additionally, 524 investors decreased positions by around 163,533,397 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 1,749,829,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,109,933,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 339 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,193,810 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 18,744,412 shares during the same period.