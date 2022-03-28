why Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.78

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.24 during the day while it closed the day at $37.91. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Delta Air Lines Signs 75 Million Gallon Per Year Agreement with Gevo.

Agreement valued at approximately $2.8 billion of revenue over seven years, inclusive of the value from environmental benefits.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) has signed a “take-or-pay” agreement with Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to supply 75 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) per year for seven years (the “Agreement”). Based on current assumptions, including those around future pricing of commodities and the future values of certain environmental benefits, Gevo estimates that the Agreement should generate approximately $2.8 billion of revenue, inclusive of the value from environmental benefits, for Gevo over the seven-year term of the Agreement.

Delta Air Lines Inc. stock has also gained 0.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DAL stock has declined by -3.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.91% and lost -2.99% year-on date.

The market cap for DAL stock reached $23.84 billion, with 636.00 million shares outstanding and 635.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.28M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 11306848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $49.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $48 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on DAL stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DAL shares from 45 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DAL stock trade performance evaluation

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.65, while it was recorded at 36.89 for the last single week of trading, and 40.30 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.85 and a Gross Margin at -0.96. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37.

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 13.31%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,400 million, or 64.30% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,966,728, which is approximately 0.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,133,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in DAL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $836.89 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

478 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 30,546,256 shares. Additionally, 452 investors decreased positions by around 33,278,599 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 342,401,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,226,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,104,352 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 12,050,083 shares during the same period.