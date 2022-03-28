Wall Street Analyst Initiated XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] plunged by -$2.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $28.19 during the day while it closed the day at $27.05. The company report on March 22, 2022 that XPENG P7 100,000th Car Rolls Off Production Line.

The XPENG P7 smart sports sedan has today become the first model from a Chinese pure-EV brand to reach the production milestone of 100,000 units.

XPeng Inc. stock has also loss -5.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XPEV stock has declined by -41.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.46% and lost -46.25% year-on date.

The market cap for XPEV stock reached $25.06 billion, with 844.94 million shares outstanding and 456.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.41M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 13957305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $55.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.12.

XPEV stock trade performance evaluation

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.98. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -21.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.34, while it was recorded at 28.34 for the last single week of trading, and 40.56 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.77 and a Gross Margin at +5.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.75.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -19.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.65. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$603,838 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.88%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,356 million, or 37.00% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,531,048, which is approximately 13.464% of the company’s market cap and around 6.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,595,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $530.07 million in XPEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $471.78 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 1.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

182 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 43,565,858 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 33,870,710 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 157,528,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,965,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,204,787 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,547,142 shares during the same period.