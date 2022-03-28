Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] surged by $0.87 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $73.455 during the day while it closed the day at $73.28. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Bristol Myers Squibb Announces New Prescription Drug User Fee Act Goal Date for Reblozyl® (luspatercept-aamt) Supplemental Biologics License Application.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review of the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for Reblozyl® (luspatercept-aamt) for the treatment of anemia in adults with non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) beta thalassemia to June 27, 2022. Reblozyl is being developed and commercialized through a global collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, following Merck’s acquisition of Acceleron Pharma, Inc. in November 2021.

A written response to an information request was determined by the FDA to constitute a major amendment; therefore the Agency has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date by three months to provide time for a full review of the submission. The sBLA was based on safety and efficacy results from the pivotal Phase 2 BEYOND study evaluating Reblozyl plus best supportive care in adults with NTD beta thalassemia. There is an application (Type II variation) also under review by the European Medicines Agency.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock has also gained 3.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BMY stock has inclined by 18.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.67% and gained 17.53% year-on date.

The market cap for BMY stock reached $157.83 billion, with 2.20 billion shares outstanding and 2.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.33M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 12150240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $74.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BMY stock trade performance evaluation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.00 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.28, while it was recorded at 71.79 for the last single week of trading, and 63.86 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.57 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 5.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $117,784 million, or 75.70% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 199,834,483, which is approximately 0.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 169,226,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.4 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.94 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 2.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,176 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 85,327,343 shares. Additionally, 1,157 investors decreased positions by around 111,492,374 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 1,410,488,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,607,308,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 289 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,066,002 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 10,468,882 shares during the same period.