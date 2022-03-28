Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] price surged by 0.16 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Kibali Powers Ahead While Barrick Plans Further Investments in DRC.

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – Africa’s largest gold mine, Kibali, has made a strong start to 2022 and is on track to equal its 2021 production this year. Last year it again replaced the reserves depleted by mining and its prolific KZ trend of orebodies continues to deliver opportunities for significant open pit and underground growth.

A sum of 16972454 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.03M shares. Barrick Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $24.63 and dropped to a low of $24.18 until finishing in the latest session at $24.54.

The one-year GOLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.62. The average equity rating for GOLD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $28.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 33.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

GOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.36 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.76, while it was recorded at 24.43 for the last single week of trading, and 20.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barrick Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.96 and a Gross Margin at +37.66. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

GOLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to -7.20%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,746 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 88,939,006, which is approximately 6.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 64,150,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.36 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 2.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

328 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 72,152,355 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 64,311,778 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 831,170,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 967,634,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,444,113 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 7,836,639 shares during the same period.