Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] is 23.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Over the last 12 months, BBIG stock dropped by -20.05%.

The market cap for the stock reached $300.61 million, with 136.48 million shares outstanding and 123.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.76M shares, BBIG stock reached a trading volume of 18852170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.37.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.95. With this latest performance, BBIG shares gained by 7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.45.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -43.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.45. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$338,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

There are presently around $52 million, or 18.10% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,289,880, which is approximately 110.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,254,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.65 million in BBIG stocks shares; and SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $3.86 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 10,401,639 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 11,241,764 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,180,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,462,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,766,394 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 739,995 shares during the same period.