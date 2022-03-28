UBS slashes price target on Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] – find out why.

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.56% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.85%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Pinduoduo deepens agricultural digital inclusion efforts.

Pinduoduo Inc., China’s largest agriculture platform, deepened its agricultural digital inclusion efforts in 2021, spreading the benefits of the digital economy by connecting communities and facilitating the adoption of technology.

The company posted its fourth-quarter financial results on March 21, 2022. As of the end of 2021, Pinduoduo has connected over 16 million farmers to its 868.7 million buyers nationwide. A total of 61 billion orders were placed on the platform in 2021, representing a 59% increase from a year ago, driven by surging agricultural orders.

Over the last 12 months, PDD stock dropped by -66.30%. The one-year Pinduoduo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.3. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.32 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.51M shares, PDD stock reached a trading volume of 25938515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $82.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura dropped their target price from $95 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $23, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.46.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.49, while it was recorded at 45.22 for the last single week of trading, and 80.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinduoduo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +66.24. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,054 million, or 22.60% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 29,101,766, which is approximately 5.869% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,304,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $898.25 million in PDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $698.32 million in PDD stock with ownership of nearly -0.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 33,909,753 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 33,413,545 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 205,154,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,478,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,475,354 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 10,393,472 shares during the same period.