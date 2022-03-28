Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] gain 7.62% so far this year. What now?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] jumped around 0.45 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.62 at the close of the session, up 5.51%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Teva Reaches Agreement With Rhode Island to Settle Opioid-Related Claims.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) and its affiliates, has reached an agreement with the Attorney General of Rhode Island that settles the state’s and its subdivisions opioid-related claims. Under the terms of the settlement, Teva will pay Rhode Island $21 million over 13-years and will provide its recently launched, lifesaving medicine generic Narcan® (naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray) and a significant amount of buprenorphine naloxone (sublingual tablets) known by the brand name Suboxone®, valued at a combined $78.5 million (wholesale acquisition cost) over 10 years. The settlement structure is consistent with previously announced settlements and includes a significant component of life-saving medicines – ample supply to meet or exceed the current need in the state of Rhode Island for the next 10 years – while including additional expenses from the trial that was set to start on March 16, 2022. The Company continues to actively negotiate a national settlement.

Teva believes that today’s settlement with the state of Rhode Island is in the best interest of those impacted by the opioid crisis and a critical step forward in getting life-saving treatments to the people who need them. This settlement agreement is not an admission of any liability or wrongdoing and the Company will continue to defend itself in court, in states where we have not reached terms of a settlement agreement.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock is now 7.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TEVA Stock saw the intraday high of $8.67 and lowest of $8.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.74, which means current price is +19.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.84M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 12406184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TEVA shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 38.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TEVA stock performed recently?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.25. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.61 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.23, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 9.02 for the last 200 days.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.31. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 214.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] managed to generate an average of $35,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 1.70%.

Insider trade positions for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]

There are presently around $4,361 million, or 45.70% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 132,350,750, which is approximately 11.335% of the company’s market cap and around 1.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,153,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $346.13 million in TEVA stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $207.28 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 46,806,990 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 72,029,630 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 387,081,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,918,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,002,943 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 51,896,582 shares during the same period.