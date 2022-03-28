Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock Reiterated by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $30

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] loss -1.79% on the last trading session, reaching $27.95 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that Plug Power Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Results.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, has announced today its 2021 fourth quarter results. The quarterly shareholder letter has been posted at https://www.ir.plugpower.com/Q421Plug.

A conference call will be held today, March 1, 2022.

Plug Power Inc. represents 577.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.45 billion with the latest information. PLUG stock price has been found in the range of $27.02 to $28.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.15M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 14113833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $41.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $39 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $38, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on PLUG stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PLUG shares from 50 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.32.

Trading performance analysis for PLUG stock

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.88. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 27.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.10, while it was recorded at 27.42 for the last single week of trading, and 28.69 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.41 and a Gross Margin at -30.72. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.22.

Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

There are presently around $8,476 million, or 54.70% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,661,545, which is approximately 0.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,032,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $632.61 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 29.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 34,506,777 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 25,492,315 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 243,250,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,249,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,862,206 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,801,047 shares during the same period.