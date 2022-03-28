Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Stock trading around $52.78 per share: What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] gained 0.36% on the last trading session, reaching $52.78 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Pfizer Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Candidate for the Prevention of RSV in Older Adults.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate, PF-06928316 or RSVpreF, received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age or older.

The FDA decision is primarily informed by the positive results of a proof-of-concept, Phase 2a study evaluating the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of a single dose of 120µg RSVpreF in a human viral challenge model in healthy adults 18 to 50 years of age.

Pfizer Inc. represents 5.61 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $297.02 billion with the latest information. PFE stock price has been found in the range of $52.51 to $53.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.55M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 17056907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $44 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $70, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PFE stock

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.90 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.19, while it was recorded at 52.96 for the last single week of trading, and 47.82 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 6.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $200,241 million, or 68.30% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 465,274,925, which is approximately 1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 409,985,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.64 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.03 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 1.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,784 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 199,377,245 shares. Additionally, 1,259 investors decreased positions by around 131,459,276 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 3,463,038,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,793,874,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 513 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,949,962 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 15,377,988 shares during the same period.